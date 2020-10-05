Brentwood is home to East County’s only National Merit Scholarship (NMS) semifinalist.
Heritage High School senior Spencer Wallace is one of 16,000 semifinalists across the country in the 66th annual NMS program. The organization selects talented high school students based on their PSAT scores and offers 7,600 scholarships worth more than $30 million.
“You have to get a pretty high score,” said 17 year-old Spencer. “I got a 1510 out of 1520, and that gives you an index score, and if you are above a certain index score for your state, you become a semifinalist. You move onto becoming a finalist by submitting an essay and a recommendation.”
For his essay, Spencer plans to detail the time he has spent teaching his younger sister, Katharina, about engineering and 3D printing.
“I’m helping my sister with engineering and helping her out with learning skills I wish I had when I went into high school,” said Spencer, who is a member of the Heritage Robotics Team. “We are building an electrical engineering project together – it’s a digital thermometer that measures temperature. I’m also teaching her how to 3D print things and model those things with computers.”
Spencer has been using his own skills to help print face shields to donate to local businesses through Print For Lives. After graduation, he hopes to continue to hone his skills at a college with a strong engineering program. He has his sights set on Berkley and UCLA, among others.
“I really want to study engineering and computer science,” he said. “Maybe I’ll work at a tech company, but I want to design things and make products and start my own company. I want to become an entrepreneur.”
As the Liberty Union High School District’s only semifinalist, Spencer has attracted the attention of his teachers and fellow students, who are cheering him on in his efforts.
“I am extremely proud to have (Spencer) represent Heritage High School,” said Heritage principal Carrie Wells. “This is a tremendous honor and a testament to several years of hard work and commitment in his educational journey.”
According to a press release from the Contra Costa County Office of Education, over 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, with more than half of the finalists receiving a National Merit Scholarship award.
“We could not be prouder of our county’s National Merit Scholarship semifinalists,” Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey said. “This past school year has been a very busy and challenging period for our honored group . . . We also salute these students’ families and teachers for their support.”
For more information on NMS, visit www.nationalmerit.org.
