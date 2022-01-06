Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden announced today an emergency order closing all city facilities to the public until further notice.
The city's notice announcing the closure is below:
“Today, due to multiple COVID-19 cases at all of the City of Brentwood’s facilities, and consistent with several other cities in the County, Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden issued an emergency order closing all city facilities to the public until further notice effective Friday, January 7, 2022.
City services will continue to be offered during this time as much as feasible. Specifically, the following details are immediately available:
1. City Hall, the Police Station, and the Municipal Services Center will be closed to the public without an appointment. City staff will minimally staff the facilities and work remotely.
2. The City’s Community Center and the Senior Activity Center will be closed to the public. At the direction of the Parks and Recreation Director Bruce Mulder, specified programming at the City’s Community Center and the Senior Activity Center will be canceled. No new rental reservations will be taken through January for now. Current rental reservations will be honored, unless participants fail to follow all reservation guidelines, and/or the Parks and Recreation Director determines that there is insufficient staff available to host the reservation. Outdoor programming will continue at he discretion of the Parks and Recreation Director, in consultation with the Emergency Services Director.
The City’s website www.brentwoodca.gov/about/covid19.asp will be updated Friday morning (Jan. 7) with more information about city services as we manage this evolving environment of COVID. We continue to recommend vaccinations, boosters, masking, and social distancing to reduce the issues of COVID as directed by county, state, and federal officials.
Please contact City Hall via contacts on the City’s website for more information about services needed."
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.