City funds set aside for an architect to sketch out a potential teen center plan for the former grocery store building at 101 Sand Creek Road will now also be used to solicit separate architectural drawings and cost estimates for a possible expansion of the Brentwood Senior Activity Center.
City leaders recently OK’d plans to combine the funds for architectural work on both projects, using up to $100,000 that was initially approved only for the teen center architectural work.
“When we were looking at the youth center, we thought that we could do it within the $100,000, and I think if we add this (the senior center work) to the scope, we have a good chance to do both within that $100,000 amount,” said Bruce Mulder, Brentwood’s parks and recreation director.
The architectural work will return preliminary plans and cost estimates for creating a youth center and expanding the senior center at 193 Griffith Lane. The soon-to-be-vacated city-owned building on Sand Creek Road is being considered for the youth services and programming center.
The council agreed to combine the architectural work in a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Karen Rarey dissenting.
Rarey suggested the council wait to make a decision in about a month, after it hears an expected comprehensive update on the status of the city’s budget.
“I think we need a teen center; I think we need to expand the senior center,” she said. “I think we need to do those things — they are very much needed in our city — but I think we need to get a handle on what our actual budget is and whether we can afford to open and run either one of these and where we will get the funding to expand a senior center.”
But City Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez noted that combining the architectural work is ideal since it’s not expected to cost the city additional funds beyond what was set aside for the teen center drawings in July.
“I think people get confused that if they (the council) are doing this, they must be moving forward. It’s not really that,” he said. “It’s really giving us a little bit more foundation to know if we are making the right or wrong decisions.”
City leaders say the current demand for senior services and programming has far outgrown the 8,400-square-foot, 11-year-old center.
In ordinary times, it hosts an array of social activities, special events, special interest classes and social service resources, drawing an average of 220 daily visitors, according to city documents. Many classes and activities are at capacity with waiting lists.
Steve Bordi, president of the Brentwood Senior Citizens Club, said the expansion is sorely needed.
He noted that the organization has increased from 700 members in 2014 to nearly double that number today.
Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, the club’s bingo games drew around 150 participants in the main hall that holds around 130. The bathrooms are also small and the lines long, he added.
“It’s pretty obvious to us (an expansion is needed),” Bordi said. “They didn’t know we were going to grow like this.”
The city’s 2020/21–2021/22 strategic plan identifies the center’s expansion as a long-term, high-priority project.
Previous expansion cost estimates were between $2 million and $5 million. No specific square footage enhancements were determined, although the work would increase the facility’s multipurpose room space, programming area and restrooms, Mulder said.
City leaders said they hope the updated architectural work will give them a precise cost estimate, though a funding source for construction and additional programming hasn’t been determined.
“I can’t sufficiently direct staff to do anything with a really broad range of two to five million dollars for some senior center expansion that has no concepts, no plans behind it,” Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden.
