The Brentwood City Council has voted to spend up to $91,591 on an agreement for professional design services with Dreyfuss and Blackford Architecture for conceptual design services to launch a youth center and expand the senior center.
The vote came at the regular council meeting on April 13, and work on the study will begin soon.
The study will have two parts: first, it will look at the feasibility of turning the Brentwood Technology and Education Center into a youth center, and second, at expanding the existing senior center.
The Brentwood Technology and Education Center — located at the corner of Sand Creek Road and Brentwood Boulevard — is owned by the city and was occupied by Los Medanos College until last year, when the college moved to a new Brentwood campus. Two nonprofits still occupy part of the space, but most of it is vacant. The study will look at the building and its surroundings to determine whether it’s a good location for a youth center.
“As soon as they come back with the optional designs and the things that could be done, we will have a better idea of whether or not that location is a good location for a youth center, whether it can be turned into everything we would like to see in a youth center,” said Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant.
The senior center is located on Balfour Road, adjacent to the Brentwood Family Aquatic Center, Veterans Park and the skate park. The study will look at possibilities for expanding the building’s space and thus its programming.
“The analysis will identify the design potential that each facility has and will include further outreach to community stakeholders to explore the program offerings and possibilities,” said Bruce Mulder, Brentwood’s director of parks and recreation. “Deliverables for the project include conceptual designs and cost estimates for these facilities that the city can then use for further planning considerations.”
He noted that the study is expected to be complete by end of summer.
The project was originally brought to the previous city council last year by Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez, who said this was a great opportunity for both the seniors and the youth in the community.
“When we were first looking at the feasibility study, we thought it would cost $100,000 just for the youth center, but we were able to work with the architect and we are looking at almost $100,000 to be able to do the senior center and the youth center architect and feasibility study together,” Rodriguez said. “Even after the architectural work, there will be discussions, there will probably be community meetings . . . we had to spend the $100,000 so we could know the bigger numbers.”
Rodriguez and Councilmember Susannah Meyer make up the ad hoc committee overseeing the feasibility study. Meyer has worked with seniors in the local community for years and said the senior center is currently bursting at the seams.
“For me, part of the reason I made the decision to move forward is that I support the older adult population in a huge way,” said Meyer. “My background is working with seniors, and I want to be someone who is very accessible and understanding of what they are looking for and what their needs are. I want to help them have a voice in the community.”
Meyer said the idea of swapping the two sites has been floated, and moving senior programming to the Brentwood Technology and Education Center has already generated some strong feedback in her email inbox. She welcomes all feedback and hopes anyone with thoughts on either location feels free to email her and her fellow councilmembers. She stressed that the city is still in the information-gathering phase, and a robust community outreach phase will follow before any decisions are made.
Should plans for a youth center at any location come to fruition, Bryant said he envisions a place where local youth can spend time, study, access computers and tutors, and even learn a trade.
“We really do need something that is a facility that focuses not only on activities for youth, but also brings education and training opportunities,” Bryant said. “I have talked with local building trades, and maybe in conjunction with LMC we can give opportunities to young people who aren’t interested in going to college but may be interested in learning a trade.”
To send feedback to the Brentwood City Council, email citycouncil@brentwoodca.gov.
