The city of Brentwood has announced plans to hold a ceremony on Sept. 28 to send off retiring Police Chief Tom Hansen while also swearing in his replacement, who has not been named.
The ceremony will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the f Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., according to an Aug. 29 press release from the city. During this ceremony, Hansen will say good-bye and the city’s new chief will be introduced.
Although the ceremony will serve as the swearing in of the new chief, one has not been selected, according to Assistant City Manager Darin Gale. The city is conducting an open recruitment for the role that will run until Friday, Sept. 2, with the new chief expected to be announced a week before the ceremony.
