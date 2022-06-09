Sun

Photo courtesy of Unsplash 

Temperatures in Brentwood are expected to reach 104 degrees on June 10.

The City of Brentwood will open a cooling center at the Brentwood Community Center ( 35 Oak St. in Brentwood) between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on June 10.

Temperatures in Brentwood are expected to reach 104 degrees on June 10.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription