The City of Brentwood will launch the Brentwood Tech MeetUp at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St., starting Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 9 a.m.. The city’s Economic Development team is spearheading this effort in order to provide an alternative workspace for the hundreds of hybrid and remote technology workers residing in the city.
“The Tech MeetUp will serve to provide hybrid and remote tech workers a break from working at home and an opportunity to network with others in similar industries, seek new jobs or ventures with like-minded individuals”, said Ricardo Noguera, Economic Development Manager.
The Tech MeetUp will operate from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in a casual drop-in setting, offering free Wi-Fi connection and free coffee, refreshments and snacks. “Just bring your laptop, phone, etc. to work and connect with other passionate tech workers in Brentwood”, added Abraham Salinas, Senior Economic Development Analyst.
