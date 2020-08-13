The city will soon update its zoning ordinance, requiring residents’ input on key development-related topics.
Zoning regulations govern development, steering key factors such as land use, building size, building location and height, landscape and setback (the distance a structure must be from the road or other sensitive landmark) requirements.
“Public input will be an important part of the update to the zoning code, and there will be many opportunities for the planning commission and council to shape this code,” Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall said.
Residents’ opinions will be essential in sorting out key decisions, including the height of future office development; potential caps on the number of similar businesses within a close area or shopping center; whether the city shall allow Brentwood staff to approve future projects that are consistent with the zoning ordinance, bypassing the planning commission and city council; and the possible phasing out of legal nonconforming uses.
Legal nonconforming uses involve land uses or structures that were legally established under previous regulations that have since changed and render that use illegal.
Such examples — like a business that was legally established years ago in an area that has since undergone zoning changes and is now in conflict with nearby homes — could be required to vacate the property after a designated period of time.
“We are going to get input on the things the community will care about,” said Grindall, who noted that the process will use appropriate technology, such as virtual surveys or meetings, to gather information in adherence to pandemic regulations.
City leaders say a refreshed zoning ordinance is needed to align properly with the 2014 updated general plan that identifies the community’s future vision — guiding growth, development, open space and resource conservation.
“The general plan is like the constitution for development,” Grindall said. “It generally says what should happen, the vision document, and then the zoning is the actual law that implements that.”
The city council recently approved a contract of up to $315,000 with Miller Planning Associates to carry out the update — the bulk funded through a state grant — and expects the full process to be completed by July 2021.
During the process, the planning commission and city council are expected to provide feedback on key policy decisions prior to both bodies weighing in on draft and/or final plan versions.
City officials said the end product will reflect the community’s values; streamline development review processes; line up with the general plan; and align with professional best practices and local, state and federal laws, according to preliminary documents. It will also be designed for easy reading, understanding and implementation.
Vice Mayor Joel Bryant said the finished product could streamline the arrival of future employers.
Grindall hinted that that may involve amending current height limits to accommodate office development and hospitals, both sought-after employment types.
“I am in support of it,” Bryant said of completing the update. “I think it’s a good idea to get this going in order to be prepared as soon as possible to get the jobs that are on the top of everyone’s mind here.”
At least one city resident agreed that the update is important.
“I think this great, because we are having the gas station issue and Bridle Gate coming up,” said resident Jovita Mendoza, alluding to the recent controversial approval of a Rotten Robbie gas station, car wash and convenience store on the northwest corner of the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Fairview Avenue.
For more information on the zoning update, visit page 556 at https://bit.ly/2PMaPpF.
