The Brentwood Police Department posted this Facebook release Thursday:
A Brentwood police officer was driving in the area of the Streets of Brentwood on Monday when he saw a car with expired registration. The officer did a traffic stop and the driver, Anthony O’Neal, 26, of Antioch, was found to have two outstanding felony warrants.
O’Neal, who is on active probation and parole, had Ecstasy pills, police said in a press release posted Friday on Facebook. Officers also found several small bags of marijuana, a digital scale and over $400 in cash.
O’Neal was arrested for the warrants, suspected possession for sales, and other counts. He was transported to the Martinez Detention Facility for booking.
