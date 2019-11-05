The Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) Board of Trustees appointed Blythe Lind as its new member Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Lind was chosen during an open interview process during BUSD’s special board meeting, and was officially sworn in by Superintendent Dana Eaton during its meeting Wednesday, Nov. 6. Lind replaces former trustee James Cushing, who died Sept. 11.
As a 17-year resident of Brentwood, former elementary school teacher and parent of two children in BUSD, Lind looks forward to making a positive impact in the district and continuing its success.
"I felt like I could bring lots of different experiences to the table,” Lind said. “I’ve had the teacher role, and I’ve had the parent role, and I’ve had some experiences with being on a board in several different platforms. Now, after several years in the district, I’ve gained enough experiences to give some positive input and be a part of the decision making process of the board.”
Lind previously taught in Livermore and Oakley, but now describes herself as “a stay-at-home mom who’s never home.” She spends much of her time volunteering, both within her daughters’ schools — one a seventh-grader at Bristow Middle School, and the other a sophomore at Liberty High School — as well as on boards and committees. She currently serves on the Brentwood Education Foundation Board, the BUSD Strategic Action Planning Team, the Citizens’ Oversight Committee for Measure B and the City of Brentwood Parks and Recreation Commission.
“Blythe Lind, after an early teaching career, became dedicated to raising her family,” said Board President Emil Geddes. “As board members, we have seen her involvement in her children’s classrooms and the district. Blythe brings experience, dedication and a positive personality to our Brentwood district.”
Lind sees her transition away from teaching and into serving within the district as a way to continue making an impact in education.
“I do miss teaching, but I like what I’m doing now,” she said. “It was really important for me to be at home with my kids if I could, and watch them grow up. And then someday, maybe I’ll go back into education. I think this is a great way to balance both worlds — to be able to be at home with my kids and still get to be in the classroom, and stay involved with what’s happening and to help out.”
She is excited for her position on the school board and looks forward to its challenges.
“My first goal is to just learn as much as I can, and to absorb a lot of information about the different schools,” Lind said. “I look forward to going out and visiting the different school sites and meeting with teachers and principals to hear their concerns, as well as all the positive things that are happening at their schools. Once I hear from everyone, I think it’ll help shape or guide me in some of the decisions that we make as a board.”
In her free time, Lind and her family enjoy being outside, going to the beach and otherwise just spending time together. Her daughters are very active in sports, so residents can often find her at a gym watching them play basketball or volleyball.
“We were very fortunate to have such a large group of great community members willing to serve,” Eaton said of the applicant pool. “Board members were impressed by Mrs. Lind’s lengthy service to the school district as a volunteer for Parents’ Club, School Site Council and numerous district committees.”
“I’m just excited to get started,” Lind said. “It’s just a wonderful district. There’s some positive things happening and I’d love to continue to see them stay that way.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.