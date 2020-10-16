Vote for two candidates. For more information, visit www.cocovote.us.
Thuy DaoJensen
• Length of residence: 5 years
• Occupation: Education professor
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running: “I have the educational expertise to make informed decisions on the BUSD. I have taught diversity and equity classes to new teachers. I was an elementary school teacher. I am a strong advocate for public education and will work to ensure quality educational opportunities are available to all our students.”
Blythe Lind
• Length of residence: 18 years
• Occupation: Educator
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running: “As an involved parent in the district for over 11 years, a former elementary school teacher, and community volunteer, I hope to continue to use my experiences to serve the students, families, and staff of the BUSD. I have a passion for education. I will work hard to ensure that we are providing fair and equitable opportunities for each and every one of the students in our district. I am dedicated, experienced, and motivated.”
Carlos Sanabria
• Length of residence: 53 years
• Occupation: Retired educator
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running: ”I believe that a public education should be provided to ALL of our students, as it was provided to me. I believe that a good public education is the bedrock of a functioning democracy. In the 18 years that I have been serving on this board, all funds have been used responsibly. I am proud of the quality education that we have helped the BUSD teachers provide to all of our children. I will continue to do my best to help navigate the challenges faced by BUSD for Brentwood.”
Stephanie Williams-Rogers
• Length of residence: 4 years
• Occupation: Businesswoman and parent
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running: “I am running for the BUSD to ensure every student receives a quality education and our school district is responsive to the values, beliefs and priorities of our community. I know first-hand that each child approaches learning in their own way. We need leaders who will turn over every stone to find the right solutions for improved student learning and achievement.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.