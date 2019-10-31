Blythe Lind was appointed to the Board of Trustees on October 30, 2019. Mrs. Lind is a former elementary school teacher who lives with her husband and family in Brentwood. Mrs. Lind’s two children currently attend Bristow Middle School and Liberty High School. Mrs. Lind currently sits on the Brentwood Education Foundation Board, the BUSD Strategic Action Planning Team, the Citizens’ Oversight Committee for Measure B and the City of Brentwood Parks and Recreation Committee.
A vacancy in the membership of the Governing Board of the Brentwood Union School District occurred on September 11, 2019 following the death of James Cushing. Mr. Cushing was first elected to the school board in November of 2012. He was re-elected for a second 4-year term in 2016.
Under California State law, when a seat on the Board of Education becomes open, trustees can choose to fill it via appointment or through a special election. They voted unanimously September 19, 2019 to make an appointment. The cost of a special election, estimated to be between $50,000 and $75,000, was a major reason for the Board’s decision to fill the vacancy via appointment.
In accordance with Education Code section 5091, the appointment of Blythe Lind is provisional. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures is filed in the Office of the Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools within thirty (30) days of the provisional appointment, it shall become an effective appointment.
The Brentwood Union School District wishes to sincerely thank the ten community members who submitted applications for this vacant board position. We are fortunate to live in a community where so many people are willing to serve.
