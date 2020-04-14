The Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) Food Services program is updating the meal pickup program beginning Tuesday April 14.
The program has been providing free meals to families with students in the district during the shelter-in-place, but the distribution schedule has changed to take place Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
On Tuesday, two lunches and two breakfasts will be provided. On Thursday, three lunches and three breakfasts will be provided for children 18 years and younger. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided initially.
After initial verification of children in household, parents/guardians will be provided a placard to pick up meals for children in household on their behalf as an option. All children ages 18 and under are welcome to participate, and no information will be needed.
Meals will be served in the parking lot or bus lane at each participating school. Meal service will continue Monday through Friday April 6-10. Please stay in your car until instructed to pick up meals located on curbside tables.
Meal locations:
• Brentwood Elementary 200 Griffith Lane (main parking lot)
• Pioneer Elementary 2010 Shady Willow Lane (main parking lot)
• Edna Hill Middle School 140 Birch St. (bus loop near front office)
• Village Community Resource Center 633 Village Drive (walk up)
This program will be solely for the pick up of meals, and meals will not be consumed on-site. We encourage families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not congregating at the school site once meals have been distributed, continue to wash your hands often, sneeze or cough into a tissue and stay home if you are sick.
