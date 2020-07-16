The Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) today released information on how it plans to proceed with distance learning.
In a letter sent home to families, Michael Bowen, BUSD director of curriculum and instruction, outlined the schedule and expectations for each grade level. Below is the letter in its entirety:
As we approach the beginning of the school year we hope that you have had a great summer break! During this time we have been hard at work planning and preparing in response to our school board’s decision, on July 6, to start the school year in full distance learning. Below are some important aspects of the program we want to share with you.
The foundation of our plans are the guidelines from the state, which include the documentation of attendance and engagement/participation, required daily instructional minutes, and daily live interaction. The required daily instructional minutes are as follows:
- Grades TK-K = 180 minutes of instruction, per day, 5 days a week
- Grades 1-3 = 230 minutes of instruction, per day, 5 days a week
- Grades 4-8 = 240 minutes of instruction, per day, 5 days a week
The state also expects us to develop distance learning plans that are similar to in-person instruction, but conducted from a distance.
Therefore, this means that you should expect the following from your child’s teacher(s) this year:
- Daily live instruction and interaction through multiple methods (ex: video conferencing, telephone, direct messaging, etc). You will receive a schedule as we get closer to the start of the school year.
- Live instruction (via Zoom), independent assignments, and support equaling the minutes noted above.
- Homework (as per board policy).
- Grades reflective of student learning.
For you, as the parent or guardian, this means that you can expect your child to be participating in learning through video conferencing, and you can expect this to happen every day. You can also expect that there will be times when your child is working independently on an assignment and may need your support. Your help in reinforcing and supporting your child’s schedule will contribute to making this a successful experience for all involved.
I want you to know that we are working to get devices out and available to families prior to the start of the school year. You will be notified soon by your school site about the plans and timeline for a loaner Chromebook, if needed. We also have developed videos and help documents to support you with technology aspects at home.
Also, the first few weeks of school will be focused on connecting you and your student to our online learning programs, assisting you with any technology issues, getting to know you and your children, setting procedures and routines, as well as building an online community. During this time, instruction will begin with paper/pencil assignments and then will transition into using online tools as well.
Additionally, if you would like to review the latest information and updates from our district, please go to our Brentwood Union School District website at: www.brentwood.k12.ca.us.
We want you to know that we recognize the challenge of this for you as a parent, and we are here to support you. We also want you to know that we are committed to making this the best possible experience for you and your student(s). Lastly, as we move through the next few weeks, you can expect more information from your child’s school and teacher(s).
