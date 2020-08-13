Students from Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) returned to the normal lunch program when distance learning classes began July 29.
With concerns that families who have been negatively financially impacted by COVID-19 would not be able to feed their kids, BUSD decided to waive even the reduced prices for those who fall into the lower-income category.
Last school year, there were 2,487 students who qualified for the free/reduced meal benefit program. With the California Employment Development Department reporting 9.3 million unemployment claims processed during the pandemic, it is highly possible more Brentwood families will qualify for free or reduced-priced meals.
From March through July, some children who were being fed by the district were not district students. Under the federal U.S. Department of Agriculture emergency feeding waiver that has allowed BUSD to waive eligibility requirements for free meals, the district was feeding all children under the age of 18.
BUSD served over 400,000 free meals to all children in the community since school closures, which began on March 17. In addition, the district worked with the USDA Farmers to Families program and distributed over 210,000 additional pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to families from local farmers including Frog Hollow Farms in Brentwood.
With a very generous donation from a family in the school district to the Food Services Hungry Tummy Program this summer, the Food Service Department started a new program to continue to provide some free meals for younger siblings of enrolled students. To qualify, the enrolled student must have a current meal application on file and qualify for the free/reduced meal program. Funds are then added to the students account to purchase additional meals for the younger sibling.
The Food Service Department is making adjustments to the Grab-n-Go meal to make it easier for families to participate. Beginning the week of Aug. 17, meal distribution service will be available on Tuesdays and Thursday each week. On Tuesday, students will receive two lunches and two breakfasts and on Thursday, students will receive three lunches and three breakfasts.
Meals are available for all students in the district, no matter which school they attend or their eligibility for free or reduced priced meals. All students in the district can go to any of the below listed school locations to receive a meal.
Beginning the week of Aug. 17, meal distribution services will be available every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at seven school locations: Brentwood Elementary, Krey Elementary, Marsh Creek Elementary, Mary Casey Black Elementary, Pioneer Elementary, Bristow Middle School and Edna Hill Middle School.
In addition, there will be an opportunity to pick up the same meals every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Brentwood Elementary and Mary Casey Black Elementary.
Meal applications can be located online at www.brentwoodschoolmeals.com or at any school office or meal distribution location.
If you are interested in contributing to the Hungry Tummies Fund, contact Kristin Nisen, Food Service Coordinator, at knisen@brentwood.k12.ca.us or 925-513-6337.
