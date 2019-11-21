The Brentwood Union School District is currently seeking members to serve a two-year term for the Measure B School Bond Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
To be eligible, applicants must fall in one of the following categories:
- Parent with student(s) in the district
- Member at large
- Representative from a taxpayers organization
- The committee will meet at least quarterly for the following:
- To actively monitor all projects and expenditures approved by the voters.
- To provide proper oversight and accountability to ensure that Measure B funds are used as they were intended.
- To report to members of the community on the progress of Measure B projects.
Applications are now available at www.brentwood.k12.ca.us under “Public Notice” or “Measure B.” A paper form can also be obtained at the district office at Brentwood Union School District, 255 Guthrie Lane, in Brentwood. Completed applications must be received at the same office or faxed to 925-634-8583 by 4 p.m. on Dec. 6.
For more information or if you have any questions, contact BUSD Superintendent Dana Eaton's office at 925-513-6349.
