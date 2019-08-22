Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) is seeking applicants for the Measure B School Bond Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
The district is looking for members to serve a two-year term. Applicants need to be eligible for any of the following categories:
• Parent with student(s) in the district
• Member at Large
• Representative from a Taxpayers Organization
The committee will meet at least quarterly to actively monitor all projects and expenditures approved by the voters; to provide proper oversight and accountability to ensure that Measure B funds are used as intended; and to report to members of the community on the progress of Measure B projects.
Applications are accessible online at www.bit.ly/measureb-application. Paper applications are available at the BUSD office at 255 Guthrie Lane, in Brentwood, and completed applications must be received at the same address, or faxed to 925-634-8583 by Sept. 6 at 4 p.m.
For more information, contact the superintendent’s office at 925-513-6349.
