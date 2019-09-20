Trustees with the Brentwood Union School District are accepting applications from individuals interested in filling the seat of Board Member James Cushing, who died Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Jim Cushing, member of the Brentwood Union School District school board, died Sept. 11, 2019…
Candidates must reside within Brentwood Union School District boundaries and be a state citizen. They must also be at least 18 years old, registered to vote and have no disqualifying criminal record. Candidates also cannot work for the district or have any conflicts of interest.
Trustees will interview candidates in an open session and select someone to complete Cushing’s term at their meeting Wednesday, Oct. 30. The term will end in November 2020.
Under California State law, when a seat on the Board of Education becomes open, trustees can choose to fill it via appointment or through a special election. They voted unanimously in a special meeting Thursday, Sept. 19, to make an appointment. The cost of a special election, estimated between $50,000 and $75,000, was a major reason for the board’s decision.
Board Member Emil Geddes said during the Sept. 19 meeting he feels strongly about the appointment process — the interviews are open and transparent, allowing potential for public input. Trustee Carlos Sanabria agreed, also noting it is important to have a new trustee on the board as soon as possible.
The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. Applications are available at bit.ly/busdboardapplication and should be returned to: Office of the Superintendent, Attention: Nicole Kleven, 255 Guthrie Lane, Brentwood, CA 94513, or emailed to nkleven@brentwood.k12.ca.us.
For additional questions, contact Superintendent Dana Eaton at 925-513-6349.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.