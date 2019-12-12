Brentwood Union School District has three educators representing Adams, Bristow and Edna Hill middle schools as California League of Middle Schools Region 4 Educators of the Year.
Sarah Sain from Adams, Amanda Ryan from Bristow and Alicia Kirchner from Edna Hill were honored at the annual awards dinner, Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Basque Cultural Center in South San Francisco.
“We are so incredibly proud to have three teachers from our district chosen for this honor,” said BUSD Superintendent Dana Eaton. “Amanda, Alicia and Sarah are outstanding educators who have dedicated their lives to supporting our students. I feel fortunate to work together with these three award-winning teachers.”
Sarah Sain, Adams, math
If there were an argument for the concept of perpetual motion, Sarah Sain is the strongest evidence. She carries a momentum about her that sweeps kids up and into the world of mathematics. Even the most reluctant of learners is drawn into her vortex. She is a transformative educator who takes kids to new levels of success in a subject that often has them running for the door and grinding their teeth in frustration. Students leave her class confident in their ability to navigate the ocean of mathematical thought and clear on the purpose and application of that thinking in the real world.
She is deeply devoted to the lives of her students and clearly connected to the staff she works with each day. Her passion for the community is evident, and she garners tremendous respect because anyone can see how much student success means to her.
– Courtesy of Michael Wood, principal
Amanda Ryan, Bristow, special education
Amanda Ryan is an exemplary teacher who goes above and beyond to support students, families and fellow staff. With her genuine interest in others and friendly collegiality, she is a role model to others in her teaching and professionalism. Amanda demonstrates leadership and guides students to their utmost achievement and success.
At Bristow, Amanda regularly takes on leadership roles and volunteer tasks. She has been part of the Departmental Leadership Team as the special education department chair and is always willing to help with school events and activities.
She teaches special education and has supported students at all middle grade levels and subject areas with ease and flexibility. Students feel safe and encouraged in the learning environment she provides.
Working with a high-need population, Amanda manages various student needs with ease and grace. Her enthusiasm and dedication encourage students and make her colleagues want to be better teachers themselves. Bristow Middle School is a better place with Amanda Ryan as part of the staff.
– Courtesy of Jon Ovick, principal
Alicia Kirchner, Edna Hill, special education
Every school community is made stronger by the impact of a committed, thoughtful teacher. Alicia is committed to the entire organization’s success by encouraging and motivating students and colleagues. Included in her leadership roles at Edna Hill Middle School are a member of the Advisory Council Team, special education department chair and teacher mentor. Alicia teaches students with disabilities and finds a way to connect with every child and help them achieve success on their journey.
Understanding developmental needs of the middle school child is one of Alicia’s greatest qualities. Beyond her many responsibilities as a teacher, special education case manager and teacher leader, she is also the Unified Sports coordinator and coach. Unified Sports are team events that combine Special Olympic athletes who have intellectual disabilities with athletes who do not. Beyond coaching and coordinating Unified Sports, Mrs. Kirchner is the club advisor for Bobcat Buddies, a program designed to expand Unified Sports to day-to-day activities. Club members share lunch and other inclusive activities with the broader middle school population.
Embracing excellence is something Alicia Kirchner models each day. Her positive spirit, empathy for all students and desire to reach every child in a meaningful way separates her from the crowd. Alicia is the passionate teacher every school community hopes for.
– Courtesy of Kirsten Jobb, principal
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.