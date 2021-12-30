The Brentwood Unified School District is facing continued challenges to its policy on face coverings after several community members read letters of demand at the Dec. 15 board meeting.
These letters alleged that the school district was endangering the schoolchildren by enforcing a policy that requires students to wear face coverings on school grounds in accordance with statewide mandates established by the California Department of Public Health. The identical demand letters, a copy of which was provided to The Press by the school board, listed 11 potential challenges to the district policy. These challenges included penal codes on child endangerment, education codes regarding physical restraints and the Nuremberg Code, a Holocaust-era code of medical ethics on human experimentation.
Although the letter of demand argues that masks are a violation of personal liberties, this concern was previously addressed by the state in an Aug. 23 letter sent to school leaders by the California Department of Public Health.
“Some argue that mandatory masking violates personal freedom of students and parents to decide whether to follow this precaution,” director of the California Dept. of Public Health Dr. Tomás J. Aragón wrote. “Courts, however, have long recognized limits to personal freedom when actions imperil the health and safety of others, particularly in school settings where the health and safety of children is at stake. Schools routinely enforce requirements on students designed to protect the broader school community, such as bans on carrying weapons on campus, prohibitions on bullying and even dress codes.”
The form letter reads in part: “You have all the legal capabilities to make lawful and legal decisions to eliminate COVID mandates from the schools in your jurisdiction. Your inaction to eliminate this offending toxin is deemed to be complicit in illegal activities subject to assault and Child Endangerment.”
Although the document presented at the Dec. 15 meeting alleged that the school board was not acting in a “lawful and legal way,’ the school district’s attorney does not agree with this claim. Dana Eaton, superintendent of the Brentwood Unified School District, says the district’s stance remains the same as it was in August, in which the district deferred to a letter written by its attorney.
“At this time, we recommend compliance with the [California Department of Public Health] guidance to avoid the potential for liability,” the letter reads in part. “The CDPH mask guidance is a legal mandate...California’s Emergency Services Act states that the governor may make orders to carry out the act, and that those orders ‘shall have the force and effect of law.’”
The letter from the school district’s attorney also included a list of consequences the district could face for noncompliance with state masking mandates, including potential criminal and tort liability.
This is not the first time dissent over district masking policies has been brought forth at a BUSD board meeting. During the Aug. 18 meeting, the board deliberated on its mask policy before determining it would continue to require students to wear them. Following the decision, several attendees of the meeting brought proceedings to a halt as they shouted insults and expletives at the board and threatened to vote the board members out of office.
A letter of demand is not a legal document, according to Cornell Law School. It is a formal attempt to resolve a dispute through negotiation by demonstrating the threat of potential legal action as an alternative. While these letters are typically written by an attorney on a client’s behalf, the one presented to the BUSD was a template letter by an organization called Watchmen on the Wall, a self-described “grassroots political legal prayer group that helps ordinary citizens become engaged in local issues.” The copy provided to The Press was signed by Michelle Blasingame, a teacher in the district.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.