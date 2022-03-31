Brentwood Union School District plans new K-8 school

Brentwood residents and students will soon benefit from the addition of another elementary school.
A new public school is planned to be constructed in Brentwood in the location off of Smith Road near Lone Tree Way. Currently, the Brentwood Union School District has 12 schools – eight elementary schools, three middle schools, and one virtual academy. This new school, upon its completion, would be the district’s 13th school. The new school would open as an elementary school, according to Superintendent Dana Eaton, but could also adapt to a K-8 to accommodate more students if needed.
The school project, which also will include the widening of surrounding streets and other new infrastructure projects, has been put out to bid and options have been provided. But start of construction is dependent on the response as well as overall cost of the project, said Eaton.
“As our community continues to add housing, we continue to work to provide school facilities,” said Eaton. “We find that most neighbors are excited to have an elementary school that is closer to their house. We work hard to try and be a positive addition to any community.”
The school, planned to be built behind the Brentwood Muslim Community Center east of Smith Road and north of Big Basin Drive, has been in the planning phase for the past two years, and is a cornerstone project of Measure B, a $158 million school bond that was passed on June 7, 2016.
“The school will be funded using a combination of Measure B bond funds and developer fees that we get from new housing,” said Eaton. “The developers pay a fee that is equal to about one-third of the cost to fund a new school. That is why we have to pass school bonds in order to construct new schools and renovate existing schools. The developments themselves do not cover even half of what it costs us to build schools. We also apply to the state for funds, but those are often years behind when they are available.”
While new schools are being developed and constructed, the school district works with the city on improving the surrounding areas. That entails making corresponding road improvements, widening of nearby streets, and possible addition of traffic signals.
“The proposed street improvements include widening of Lone Tree Way between O’Hara Avenue and Tilton Lane, relocation of overhead utilities, and a new traffic signal at the Lone Tree Way-Smith Road intersection,” said Brentwood Director of Public Works and City Engineer Miki Tsubota. “We are also working with the Brentwood Union School District to widen Smith Road.”
According to Eaton, the school project has been put out to bid and options have been provided, but start of construction is dependent on the response as well as overall cost of the project. Due to budget constraints, the school might be constructed in phases. Construction, which could take about 18 months, is tentatively scheduled to begin in January 2023. Officials hope that the elementary portion of the school will be completed by July 2024.
“It is possible we will only construct the elementary portion to start and then wait to do the remainder when we have access to more money,” Eaton said. “As one might imagine, the cost of school construction is already very high. In the current environment, it is even higher.”
The new school is yet to be named. According to Eaton, however, the naming process will come later as the school undergoes construction and nears completion. “Lone Tree Elementary” is the current tentative name for the planned school, not to be confused with Lone Tree Elementary School in Antioch.
“Right now, we are calling it Lone Tree Elementary,” Eaton said. “When we are at this stage, we typically call a school by the street name that is nearby. The Board of Education will undertake that process as the school comes closer to completion.”
