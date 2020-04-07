Brentwood’s Chris Calabrese was named Student Services Administrator of the Year for the state.
The Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) selected the student services director, who’s had a noted impact on the Brentwood Union School District (BUSD).
Prior to his current role, Calabrese served as a teacher at Liberty High School, a vice principal at Loma Vista and Edna Hill Middle School and Principal of Loma Vista.
“Chris Calabrese has a passion for people,” BUS Superintendent Dana Eaton said. “He is committed to building positive relationships and partnerships that allow him to work at a higher level. I have seen tremendous growth in him as a professional.”
Calabrese was instrumental in bringing the Say Something App and ALICE training to BUSD and advocates for the emotional needs of students. He recently coordinated and organized a two-year staff training program dealing with active shooters, working closely with police officers, counselors, principals and other staff to coordinate a program that offered high-level training. The logistical complications for training over 1,000 employees, combined with the heightened emotions on the topic, required careful planning and thoughtfulness. Calabrese was personally at each of the trainings to ensure a successful outcome.
In transitioning this training to students, he worked together with two counselors to create an animated, grade-level appropriate video. This video was used by teachers to ensure a consistent and age-appropriate message was delivered to all of our students. He also spearheaded the process to get the Say Something App in the hands of all of middle school students. This Anonymous Reporting System allows students to submit secure and anonymous safety concerns to help identify and intervene upon at-risk individuals before they hurt themselves or others. As a result, the district has had multiple opportunities to intervene in crisis situations.
“(Calabrese) is committed to bettering student lives and that is demonstrated in the work that he does day in and day out,” Eaton continued. ”He is very deserving of recognition, and we are extremely proud of him.”
