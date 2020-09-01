The Brentwood Union School District is now accepting applications for the Measure B School Bond Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
The district is currently seeking three members to serve a two-year term;
Two of the applicants needs to be eligible for any of the following categories:
🠹 Parent with student(s) in the district
🠹 Member at Large
🠹 Representative from a Taxpayer’s Organization
The Committee will meet at least quarterly and is responsible for
🠹 To actively monitor all projects and expenditures approved by the voters.
🠹 To provide proper oversight and accountability to ensure that
Measure B funds are used as they were intended.
🠹 To report to members of the community on the progress of Measure B
projects.
Applications are now available online at www.brentwood.k12.ca.us under “Public Notice” or “Measure B”
a paper form can also be obtained at the
District office:
Brentwood Union School District
255 Guthrie Lane
Brentwood, CA 94513
Completed applications must be received at, Superintendent, Brentwood Union School
District, 255 Guthrie Lane, Brentwood, CA 94513, or faxed to 925-634-8583, by September 7,
2020 by 4:00PM. For more information or if you have any questions, please contact
Superintendent’s Office at the district at 925-513-6349.
