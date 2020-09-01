BUSD Logo

The Brentwood Union School District is now accepting applications for the Measure B School Bond Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

The district is currently seeking three members to serve a two-year term;

Two of the applicants needs to be eligible for any of the following categories:

🠹 Parent with student(s) in the district

🠹 Member at Large

🠹 Representative from a Taxpayer’s Organization

The Committee will meet at least quarterly and is responsible for

🠹 To actively monitor all projects and expenditures approved by the voters.

🠹 To provide proper oversight and accountability to ensure that

Measure B funds are used as they were intended.

🠹 To report to members of the community on the progress of Measure B

projects.

Applications are now available online at www.brentwood.k12.ca.us under “Public Notice” or “Measure B”

a paper form can also be obtained at the

District office:

Brentwood Union School District

255 Guthrie Lane

Brentwood, CA 94513

Completed applications must be received at, Superintendent, Brentwood Union School

District, 255 Guthrie Lane, Brentwood, CA 94513, or faxed to 925-634-8583, by September 7,

2020 by 4:00PM. For more information or if you have any questions, please contact

Superintendent’s Office at the district at 925-513-6349.

