The Brentwood Union School District is seeking two members to serve a two-year term for the Measure B School Bond Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Measure B authorized the issuance of $158 million in bonds to fund the modernization of all 11 schools in the district and to build a new elementary school. It was approved by 57% of voters in the June 2016 election.
The committee will meet at least quarterly for the following tasks: to actively monitor all projects and expenditures approved by the voters; to provide proper oversight and accountability to ensure that Measure B funds are used as they were intended; and to report to members of the community on the progress of Measure B projects.
