The Brentwood Union School District is seeking two members to serve a two-year term for the Measure B School Bond Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Measure B authorized the issuance of $158 million in bonds to fund the modernization of all 11 schools in the district and to build a new elementary school. It was approved by 57% of voters in the June 2016 election.
The committee will meet at least quarterly for the following tasks: to actively monitor all projects and expenditures approved by the voters; to provide proper oversight and accountability to ensure that Measure B funds are used as they were intended; and to report to members of the community on the progress of Measure B projects.
One of the applicants must represent one of the following categories: parent with student(s) in the district; a member at large; or a representative from a taxpayers organization.
Applications are now available at www.brentwood.k12.ca.us under “Public Notice” or “Measure B.” A paper form can also be obtained at the district office at 255 Guthrie Lane in Brentwood. Completed applications must be received at the same office or faxed to 925-634-8583 by 4 p.m. on Sept. 8.
For more information, or if you have any questions, contact Superintendent Dana Eaton's office at 925-513-6349.
