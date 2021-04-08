Dana Eaton, the superintendent of the Brentwood Union School District, issued this letter to families within the District's community on April 8:
"During their April 7 Board Meeting, the Brentwood Union School District Board of Education directed the school district to plan for a full reopening of all schools for the 2021 - 2022 school year. Citing Governor Newsom’s announcement that California will move away from its color-coded tier system on June 15, provided that current trends in vaccinations and hospitalizations hold, the School Board wanted to communicate this important news with families. While we are expecting that there will still be health department directed safety requirements like masks, we are very excited to have all of our students back on campus.
At the same meeting, the Board of Education also gave direction to spend a significant amount of one-time money on providing academic intervention and counseling support for at-risk students. Among other supports, the district will be hiring additional intervention teachers, developing an intervention-based in-person summer school program for at-risk students and English Learners and providing additional counselors at every school to support students over the next two years. We are committed to fully returning to school with robust supports in place for all students.
While we will continue to do everything we can to promote and maintain a safe campus, we realize that some families may be concerned about returning to school. We are currently developing additional options for families that will allow for virtual and remote learning along with homeschooling.
We know that this has been an extremely difficult period for so many. We have been thrilled to welcome students back on our campuses this week and cannot wait to fully return to campus. We will be communicating very soon about potential summer school opportunities, alternative education information and more very soon."
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.