Brentwood Union School District Teacher, Employees of the Year announced

The Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) recently announced its teacher and employees of the year.
Coming away with the Teacher of the Year title, Karen Neilson, a transitional kindergarten teacher at Garin Elementary School, has served the school district for over three decades. She is known for her leadership abilities at both the district and site level and was honored by the Contra Costa Reading Association with its Outstanding Contribution to Literacy award.
“Ms. Neilson is a wonderful example of a teacher who deserves this type of large recognition,” BUSD Superintendent Dana Eaton said. “She is an outstanding classroom teacher who has a daily positive impact on her students and families. She is a mentor to other teachers and serves to better the instructional environment each and every day. She has had a tremendous positive impact on teachers in our district and local area and is frequently sought after for advice and feedback.”
Sheri Karwowski, Edna Hill Middle School secretary, was named Classified Co-employee of the Year. Karwowski is well-known in the office where she’s become known as a caring and warm presence to both students and parents alike.
“Ms. Karwowski is the kind of employee who brightens everyone’s day,” Eaton said. “She realizes how critical the role of school secretary is to keep a school functioning well. She constantly goes above and beyond to help everyone she can. I cannot imagine Edna Hill Middle School without her.”
Also named Classified Co-employee of the Year, Adriana Lomeli – Marsh Creek Elementary School bilingual aide – facilitates the State English Learner assessment, ELPAC. She translates for parent conferences and meetings and connects families to community resources when they are in need. She is a member of the Garden Committee that has revitalized the site’s garden.
“Ms. Lomeli works so hard to ensure a partnership between home and school,” Eaton said. “She does a tremendous job supporting parents who are trying to support their children. She is such a valuable member of our team.”
