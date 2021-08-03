The Brentwood Union School District is hiring. As school has begun, the district now has immediate openings for many positions, from certificated jobs for credentialed teachers to classified and non-teaching positions and substitutes.
Some of these specific positions are as follows: counselor (elementary school), elementary teacher (multiple subjects, grades kindergarten and first grade), music teacher (part-time, grades fourth and fifth), instructional aides, campus supervisor, clerical, custodian, food services and substitute teachers.
The Brentwood Union School District is hosting a hiring fair on Saturday, Aug. 7 between 9 a.m. and noon at 255 Guthrie Lane in Brentwood. There, you can apply, interview and get hired on the spot, so bringing a resume is encouraged.
Conditional contracts will be offered at the event.
For more information, call 925-513-6313.
Applications are also available at https://www.brentwood.k12.ca.us/hr
