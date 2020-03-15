The Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) Food Services program will be providing free meals to children at select schools throughout their district beginning Tuesday, March 17.
Below is the letter sent out to families in the BUSD in its entirety.
Dear Parents/Guardians,
The Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) Food Services program will provide an opportunity for families to drive through and pick up FREE meals for the children in their family, at a number of school sites beginning Tuesday March 17th until school is back in session. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided. All children ages 18 and under are welcome to participate and no information will be needed. The following schools will provide a lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day.
Meals will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the parking lot or bus lane at each participating school. Please stay in your car and meals will be passed through based on the number of children in the car.
Schools Offering Meals:
• Brentwood Elementary 200 Griffith Lane (main parking lot)
• Pioneer Elementary 2010 Shady Willow Lane (bus loop)
• Edna Hill Middle School 140 Birch Street (bus loop near front office)
This program will be solely for the pick up of meals and meals will not be consumed onsite. We encourage families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not congregating at the school site once meals have been distributed, continue to wash your hands often, sneeze or cough into a tissue and stay home if you are sick.
Sincerely,
Brentwood Union School District Food Services Department
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.