In a special meeting held tonight, July 6, the Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) board unanimously voted to return students to the classroom on July 28 with 100% continued distance learning.
The board listened to various presentations from teachers and task force members, who had conducted studies on possible options for what a return to school could look like. While they considered a handful of variables for each option, the presenters urged the board members to consider the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county as a reason to not rush back into the classroom.
“Unfortunately, this is probably the hardest decision all of us will have to make ..." said Scott Dudek, the BUSD board member who initially made the motion. “But it appears we are going to be the leaders today as far as what we decide will maybe have an impact on other districts too.”
BUSD Superintendent Dana Eaton said he will release a letter to families tomorrow, July 7, to report the board's decision and provide further details.
