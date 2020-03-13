Brentwood Union School District Superintendent, Dana Eaton, released a letter today, with an update regarding the efforts being taken by the District to monitor and respond appropriately to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Below is the letter in its entirety:
Dear Brentwood Union School District Community,
On behalf of the Brentwood Union School District, I want to wish you and your family a safe and healthy spring break from March 16th-27th. I wanted to take a moment to update you on our efforts to monitor and respond appropriately to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We have been in constant communication with Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) in an effort to monitor this unprecedented situation. This is the most up-to-date information that we know.
● The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is social distancing, frequent hand-washing and staying home when you are sick.
● Many schools are planning to close starting next week. The range of closures we have seen so far is from 2-4 weeks when you include their spring breaks. These schools are planning to reassess next steps at the conclusion of their planned closures.
● CCHS is sharing that research shows that school closures will only have a positive impact if people continue to practice social distancing and limit going out.
● As of now, there are no large cluster outbreaks of COVID-19 in Contra Costa County.
● The highest at-risk population is older adults and people of any age who have underlying medical problems such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, or chronic lung diseases. Children are less likely to contract COVID-19.
● We have placed a link on the front of our webpage that has in depth COVID-19 information.
● The BUSD Maintenance and Custodial staff will be deep cleaning over March Break.
All East County School Districts who are on break for the next two weeks will continue to monitor the information from CCHS, the CDC and the State of California. There is a significant possibility that schools may not reopen for students on March 30th based on the guidance we receive. We understand that school closures can be very difficult on families and want to give parents time to prepare in case it happens. We will continue to update staff and families with new information and guidance as it becomes available. Our decisions will ultimately be made, with the guidance of state health experts, based on what is best for students.
As this continues to be a rapidly evolving situation, we will know significantly more as we close in on the end of break.
Sincerely,
Dana Eaton, Ed.D
Superintendent, Brentwood Union School District
