Brentwood women seek living organ donors

If you’re younger than 60 and generally healthy, you can help save a life, according to a flier distributed recently by Perry Chicane, husband of Andrea Leandro.
Leandro is living with polycystic kidney disease and searching for a donor. Chicane will be at La Gran Fiesta on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2-4 p.m. to raise awareness about being a living organ donor. Attendees will also have the opportunity to complete an online screening to become a donor.
“From my perspective, the hard thing is reaching people, finding the right person who’s willing to donate.” Chicane said. “It’s really important that we get the word out.”
Leandro is beginning her sixth year on the transplant list. She has type O blood, the most prevalent. This also means it can take up to 10 years to receive a kidney from a deceased donor, according to Leandro. Because of this, finding a living donor plays a huge role in speeding up the process. Leandro’s kidneys are functioning at 10% of normal, which leaves her having to manage three hours of dialysis treatments, three times a week, the minimum.
“The good thing about being a potential donor is, everything is paid for by the recipient’s insurance,” said Leandro. “Nothing comes out of pocket for the donors. Even donors who are working and take time off, then that’s covered by the state disability act.”
But Leandro isn’t the only Brentwood resident searching for a living organ donor.
On Tuesday, Sept. 19, a Helping One Woman dinner will be held for Nina Fosse to raise money to cover her and her potential donor’s non-medical expenses. In Fosse’s case, she needs a liver transplant, and the donor needs to be someone she knows or has met.
Fosse was initially diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) in 2015. PSC is a chronic liver disease in which the bile ducts inside and outside the liver become inflamed and scarred, and eventually narrowed or blocked. When this happens, bile builds up in the liver and causes further liver damage, according to the National Institutes of Health. PSC is also incurable. Fosse’s case has progressed into cirrhosis.
“Some people progress very quickly,” Fosse said. “Some people with my disease don’t progress their whole life of having it, so there’s no real time frame. What happens is, if the disease progresses far enough, it will then lead to some people developing cirrhosis, because it scarred too much. That leads to end stage liver failure, and that ends with needing a transplant.”
Fosse has been doing her best to keep life as normal and positive as possible for her husband and two sons, while dealing with flare ups– jaundice, blockages and infections, and extreme fatigue and commuting to Stanford Medical Center for testing, evaluations, and procedures. While she was placed on the transplant list two years ago, she’s been actively searching for a living donor for the last four years. Statistically, it can take up to 10 potential donors before finding a match, according to Fosse. Since Fosse’s blood type is B negative, her living donor can be someone with either B or O blood types, positive or negative.
“The invisible symptoms can be extremely difficult at times, but I am a fighter, and I will continue to keep fighting,” Fosse said.
This June, doctors found a concerning spot on her liver. After further testing, she was diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), or liver cancer. HCC is one of the most serious cancers in adults, according to John Hopkins Medicine. Last week, doctors informed her that a second spot had been found. Some of the typical treatments for HCC aren’t available to Fosse due to the preexisting disease, making a liver transplant her biggest hope for a cure. Doctors said that she will now need a transplant as soon as possible.
There are more than 100,000 United States citizens waiting on a potentially life-saving organ transplant, with a new name added to the transplant list every 10 minutes, according to organdonor.gov.
Organs and tissues can be donated after death, but in certain circumstances, you can also be a living donor. Living donors can donate one of their kidneys, or a portion of their lung, liver, pancreas or intestine.
In addition to La Gran Fiesta, Perry will also be hosting an all-day event on Oct. 23 at Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa at 1510 Neroly Rd, Oakley to continue to raise awareness about living organ donation.
