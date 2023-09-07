Brentwood women seek living organ donors

Andrea Leandro (left) and Nina Fosse (right) are two Brentwood women searching for living organ donors. Leandro is in need of a kidney donation, while Fosse is seeking a liver donor.

 Photos provided

If you’re younger than 60 and generally healthy, you can help save a life, according to a flier distributed recently by Perry Chicane, husband of Andrea Leandro. 

Leandro is living with polycystic kidney disease and searching for a donor. Chicane will be at La Gran Fiesta on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2-4 p.m. to raise awareness about being a living organ donor. Attendees will also have the opportunity to complete an online screening to become a donor.

“From my perspective, the hard thing is reaching people, finding the right person who’s willing to donate.” Chicane said. “It’s really important that we get the word out.”

