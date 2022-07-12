Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Crews are continuing to investigate the cause of a residential fire that displaced two residents and four pets on the 4600 block of Poe Court in Brentwood Tuesday afternoon.
The fire, which originated along the fence line at around 2:25 p.m. was initially believed to have also involved the neighboring home, so a second alarm was added to the call.
“We had a fire on the exterior of a home on Poe Ct.,” said Con Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Burris. “The fire was able to breach the wall of the garage and make it into the garage, and from the garage into the attic space.”
Once the exterior fire was contained, Con Fire crews were able to determine that the blaze was limited to a single structure. Firefighters were able to get the fire extinguished within 10 to 15 minutes after arriving on scene.
1 of 21
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_01.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire investigators try to determine the cause of a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Firefighter Gregg utilizes the services of the hydration unit on the scene of a residential fire in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_02.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_03.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_04.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_05.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_06.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_07.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_08.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_09.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_10.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_11.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_12.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_13.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_14.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_15.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_16.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_17.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_18.jpg
Con Fire investigators try to determine the cause of a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_19.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_20.jpg
Firefighter Gregg utilizes the services of the hydration unit on the scene of a residential fire in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_21.jpg
Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
“Crews worked diligently to extinguish the exterior fire and the structure fire,” Burris said.
The occupants, along with their pets – 2 dogs and 2 cats – were able to evacuate quickly and safely. There were no injuries reported to residents or fire personnel.
The estimated damage to the home is $200,000.
The cause of the fire is currently still under investigation, but appeared to be accidental in nature, according to officials.
Because the weather warranted a heat advisory for fire personnel, Con Fire staff was on hand to run their rehab setup. This is an added benefit for East County crews, post-annexation.
“If the heat index is getting into the hazardous zone, based on humidity and temperature, we will staff the hydration unit,” Training Captain Chris Bloch explained. When a firefighter is done with their task, EMTs are available to check heart rate and blood pressure, while ice packs, water and rehydration packets are made available.
A structure fire is currently on fire on the 4600 block of Poe Court in Brentwood. Crews are on scene. The fire was reported at about 2:25 p.m.
-Check back for updates
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.