2022-07-12-Poe-Ct-fire_13.jpg

Con Fire crews battle a residential fire on the 4600 block of Poe Ct, Brentwood, Calif. that displaced 2 residents and their pets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)

 Melissa van Ruiten

Crews are continuing to investigate the cause of a residential fire that displaced two residents and four pets on the 4600 block of Poe Court in Brentwood Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, which originated along the fence line at around 2:25 p.m. was initially believed to have also involved the neighboring home, so a second alarm was added to the call.

Two people and four pets were displaced in a house fire on Poe Court in Brentwood on July 12.

Video by Melissa van Ruiten.

“We had a fire on the exterior of a home on Poe Ct.,” said Con Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Burris. “The fire was able to breach the wall of the garage and make it into the garage, and from the garage into the attic space.”

Once the exterior fire was contained, Con Fire crews were able to determine that the blaze was limited to a single structure. Firefighters were able to get the fire extinguished within 10 to 15 minutes after arriving on scene.

[Photos] Poe Court House Fire

1 of 21

“Crews worked diligently to extinguish the exterior fire and the structure fire,” Burris said.

The occupants, along with their pets – 2 dogs and 2 cats – were able to evacuate quickly and safely. There were no injuries reported to residents or fire personnel.

The estimated damage to the home is $200,000.

The cause of the fire is currently still under investigation, but appeared to be accidental in nature, according to officials.

Because the weather warranted a heat advisory for fire personnel, Con Fire staff was on hand to run their rehab setup. This is an added benefit for East County crews, post-annexation.

“If the heat index is getting into the hazardous zone, based on humidity and temperature, we will staff the hydration unit,” Training Captain Chris Bloch explained. When a firefighter is done with their task, EMTs are available to check heart rate and blood pressure, while ice packs, water and rehydration packets are made available.

A structure fire is currently on fire on the 4600 block of Poe Court in Brentwood. Crews are on scene. The fire was reported at about 2:25 p.m. 

-Check back for updates

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription