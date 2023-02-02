4 eateries to open at busy corner

Construction is underway for four new businesses looking to open up at one of the city’s busiest traffic corners, Sand Creek Road and Brentwood Boulevard.
The new businesses will also add three drive-through lanes.
Sciortino Ranch, a mixed-use 60-acre development located at Brentwood Boulevard and Sand Creek Road, is adding four businesses to a complex, which is anchored by a Quick Quack car wash to the north and Grocery Outlet supermarket to the south, which opened in April 2021 and October 2021, respectively. The project also included the building of 326 homes, which broke ground in 2018.
“Those four tenants are approved through the Planning entitlement phase and either have building permits issued or have approved building plans,” said Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden. “Of the uses with approved or issued permits, Chipotle, Starbucks, and Panda Express will each have a drive-through associated with the use.”
Sciortino Ranch, located on the east side of Brentwood Boulevard and on opposite sides of Sand Creek Road, has been on the City’s drawing board as far back as 2009, with the final environmental impact report being certified by the Brentwood City Council in June of that year according to the Sciortino Ranch Initial Study/Addendum. Construction began on the southeast corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Sand Creek Road last July on a new Panda Express restaurant, with Chipotle and Starbucks beginning construction in September. Denny’s is also planned for the area, but according to Ogden, an extension was requested prior to the beginning of construction.
The traffic signals at the intersection of Sand Creek Road and Brentwood Boulevard, as well as at Stoney Creek Drive and Sand Creek Road will handle the traffic that will increase with these additions.
“The overall project was first submitted as a preliminary review application in February 2020 for initial staff comments and the first design review applications were submitted in December 2020,” said Ogden. “The first building permit application was submitted in September 2021 for the Panda Express and permit applications for the other three buildings followed in November 2021.”
While there is no exact timetable for completion of this project, according to Ogden, this spring or summer would be a “fair” guess, with a later completion for the planned Denny’s restaurant due to its requested extension. Furthermore, Ogden stated that a Wendy’s is also being considered through the planning process, which, if approved, will also request a drive-through feature.
