4 eateries to open at busy corner

The Press graphic

This plan locates the Starbucks (upper left), Panda Express (upper right) and Chipotle (lower left) outlets with drive-through lanes.

Construction is underway for four new businesses looking to open up at one of the city’s busiest traffic corners, Sand Creek Road and Brentwood Boulevard.

The new businesses will also add three drive-through lanes.

Sciortino Ranch, a mixed-use 60-acre development located at Brentwood Boulevard and Sand Creek Road, is adding four businesses to a complex, which is anchored by a Quick Quack car wash to the north and Grocery Outlet supermarket to the south, which opened in April 2021 and October 2021, respectively. The project also included the building of 326 homes, which broke ground in 2018.

