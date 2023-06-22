A July 4th celebration – without fireworks

Photo by Sky Elements

Drone light shows are an eco-friendly form of entertainment.

The city of Brentwood won’t have a fireworks display on the Fourth of July, but the Downtown Brentwood Coalition has what it asserts an equally dazzling substitute – lighted drones.

The City of Brentwood has almost a full day of activities planned for downtown on that Tuesday, beginning with the annual parade from 9:30-11 a.m., then a ‘Carnique’ (pronounced ‘carn-uh-cue’; combination ‘carnival’ and ‘barbecue’) beginning at 4 p.m.

But unlike a dozen other East Bay cities, there won’t be any fireworks beginning around dusk. They have been banned since 2016 because city officials feared they might inadvertently set off wildfires and because of the expense, according to City Manager Tim Ogden.

