A July 4th celebration – without fireworks

The city of Brentwood won’t have a fireworks display on the Fourth of July, but the Downtown Brentwood Coalition has what it asserts an equally dazzling substitute – lighted drones.
The City of Brentwood has almost a full day of activities planned for downtown on that Tuesday, beginning with the annual parade from 9:30-11 a.m., then a ‘Carnique’ (pronounced ‘carn-uh-cue’; combination ‘carnival’ and ‘barbecue’) beginning at 4 p.m.
But unlike a dozen other East Bay cities, there won’t be any fireworks beginning around dusk. They have been banned since 2016 because city officials feared they might inadvertently set off wildfires and because of the expense, according to City Manager Tim Ogden.
So the DBC has organized a drone show downtown called Light Up the Night, said coalition Executive Director Amy Tilley. The show, produced by Sky Elements of Fort Worth, Texas, is scheduled to start at 9:05 p.m. and last about 12 minutes, said SkyShow spokeswoman Tory Weisman in an email.
Tilley said she wants to entertain Brentwood residents so they don’t have to go see fireworks shows in other Delta and East Bay towns..
A drone light show is an aerial display that uses a fleet of drones, each fitted with LED lights, to create mesmerizing patterns, shapes, and animations in the sky. These shows serve as a contemporary alternative to traditional fireworks displays, offering a unique, customizable, and eco-friendly form of entertainment, according to the Sky Elements website.
“One reason we wanted to bring this show to the community was to provide residents with a 4th of July nighttime experience that did not involve them needing to go out of town for the holiday week,” said Tilley, who organized the show and its fundraiser among local residents and businesses. “When we offer the amenities and activities our community wants and needs, like a 4th of July Sky Show, this promotes economic vitality in our city by putting our residents’ hard-earned dollars back into their community. The alternative (having no 4th of July afternoon/evening festivities): Residents may feel much more inclined to leave town, which can be tough for our local economy. So, our thought was kind of a ‘Field of Dreams’ mentality, “If you build it, they will come.”
Sky Elements’ show features 150 drones launched from Liberty High and flown overhead in various formations so local residents can ‘ooooh’ and ‘ahhh’ at the display of lights.
“The drones are pre-pathed using drone-specific software,’ Weisman said. “Once our team arrives onsite, the drones ‘hang out’ in place for a few hours while communicating with GPSs to find their exact positioning in the sky. Come showtime, our pilots hit ‘go’ and away the drones fly.”
Drone shows differ from a fireworks show aside from the lack of bangs people hear and that can scare pets.
“Drone shows are much better for the environment, and there isn’t any additional clean-up like with fireworks,” Weisman said. “You can bring pets to these shows for example.”
The drone shows are shorter than a normal fireworks display of 20 to 30 minutes because of battery life, Weisman said. “The batteries can only hold so much charge between ‘warming up,’ finding GPS location and then flying the show.
The number of drones used depends on the complexity of the show, the website says. “Smaller events may need as few as 50 drones, while larger shows could require hundreds or even thousands of drones.
Sky Elements says the shows are safe for their audiences. “Drone shows can be extremely safe when executed by professional teams following proper safety guidelines and regulations,” the website says. “Key safety measures include maintaining a safe distance between drones and the audience, using high-quality drones, incorporating redundancy in communication systems, ensuring flight path safety, and adhering to a strict safety process.”
Darin Gale, assistant city manager, said in an email: “Past firework shows were set off on the fields at Liberty High School and they have recently switched out the fields from natural sod to artificial turf. With all of the fields being artificial turf now, I doubt the school district would allow fireworks to be set off on or near them either.”
Sky Elements said “The cost of a drone light show varies based on factors such as the number of drones, show complexity, and logistics. Prices can range from $20,000 for smaller shows to much higher amounts for larger, more intricate performances.” Gale said the city is contributing $16,000 to the $50,000 show.
Tilley said she thinks Brentwood residents will like the show because “With a high percentage of our population being families, paired with the fact that the Bay Area is somewhat ‘techie,’ we felt the drone show would be really well received. This type of show cannot be compared to fireworks, because it really is going to be a unique experience. Seeing a giant, illuminated Eagle flapping its wings 400 feet in the air is a totally different experience than the booms and explosive energy of traditional fireworks. We love a good fireworks show, too. However, they are illegal in our area at this time. As a nonprofit, our events need to fit within the scope of the law obviously, so the drone show seemed like an outstanding alternative.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.