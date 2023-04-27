BRENTWOOD – A $2.24 million Agricultural Innovation Center may soon sprout up in Brentwood after an April 24 meeting of the Agricultural Enterprise Committee in which it was unanimously recommended that the City Council approve funding at a future meeting.
“In my opinion, it’s amazing,” Mayor Joel Bryant said. Bryant and Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer make up the Agricultural Enterprise Committee. “It’s exactly what I was hoping to see – never thought I would - happen out here.”
The project was brought before the committee by Harvest Time, a Brentwood organization that promotes agriculture tourism. The organization has been around since the 1970s, according to their website, and its goal is to promote awareness of local U-Pick farms, farm stands, country stores and local wineries.
Harvest Time’s proposal, if approved by the City Council, would see the city assist in funding the project through use of its Agricultural Mitigation Fund, according to the agenda packet. The proposed Agricultural Innovation Center would be built on a seven-acre parcel of land at 3900 Sellers Ave. known as the Nail Property. It was purchased by the city in 2007.
“This conceptual design was crafted with a focus on youth, education, agricultural development and the farming community,” Harvest Time President Jessica Enos said in a video presented to the committee that outlined the project proposal. Enos also spoke at the meeting in person, alongside Harvest Time board members Sean McCauley and Bryan Lucay.
Features of the proposed innovation center seen in the video included a community garden, a historic farmhouse that would be converted into conference room spaces and 4H livestock pens that could be rented out to children in the program who would not otherwise have the space to raise livestock.
“I think there’s a lot of potential for strengthening our identity as an agricultural community,” Meyer said following the video presentation while expressing interest in the space being used as a potential tourist attraction that could host events as well. “This is a great opportunity to strengthen it even more.”
Following the recommendation from the Agricultural Enterprise Committee to have City Council approve funding of the innovation center, the project will be brought before City Council in an upcoming meeting where they can vote on it.
