BRENTWOOD – A $2.24 million Agricultural Innovation Center may soon sprout up in Brentwood after an April 24 meeting of the Agricultural Enterprise Committee in which it was unanimously recommended that the City Council approve funding at a future meeting.

“In my opinion, it’s amazing,” Mayor Joel Bryant said. Bryant and Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer make up the Agricultural Enterprise Committee. “It’s exactly what I was hoping to see – never thought I would - happen out here.”

The project was brought before the committee by Harvest Time, a Brentwood organization that promotes agriculture tourism. The organization has been around since the 1970s, according to their website, and its goal is to promote awareness of local U-Pick farms, farm stands, country stores and local wineries.

