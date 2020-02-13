Brentwood police arrested three individuals suspected of a theft at Ulta Beauty Store and Salon in The Streets of Brentwood after they struck a Brentwood police cruiser and led police on a chase Monday, Feb. 10.
“We responded to Ulta to a theft,” said Sgt. Eric Wernholm of the Brentwood Police Department (BPD). “The suspect vehicle was given. An officer responded to the area, found the suspect vehicle and engaged the suspect vehicle. The vehicle accelerated and collided with our officer.”
The three suspects have been identified as Keilaysha Usher, a 24-year-old woman from Oakland, Talmika Bates, a 24-year-old woman from Hayward, and Ramiah Armstrong, a 22-year-old woman from Richmond. The fourth suspect, Adrian Benton Jr., a 21-year-old man from Richmond, was also taken into custody. Police allege he arrived to pick up the women and help them flee the area.
“This situation unfolded very rapidly, and we are very fortunate no innocent bystanders were injured,” said Lt. Walter O’Grodnick of the BPD.
The suspects left Ulta heading toward Lone Tree Way in a white Nissan Murano. A BPD officer observed the Murano at the intersection of Shady Willow Lane and Lone Tree Way and attempted to enforce a traffic stop. The driver collided with the patrol car and fled. The officer, who suffered a minor hand injury as a result of the collision, pursued the suspects. After losing sight of them, he found their car abandoned off Empire Avenue near the J.C. Penney store.
“The three suspects inside had taken off on foot, and the vehicle was empty when we located it,” Wernholm said. “We knew, based on the time line, that the suspects were probably in the area.”
Officers from the Brentwood, Oakley and Antioch police departments participated in the search for the suspects. Office. At least one suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of a K-9 unit. That suspect was placed under arrest and transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. It is unclear if the injuries were suffered in the collision or during the apprehension.
“I have no doubt the coordinated response and teamwork amongst the law enforcement agencies involved proved helpful in successfully apprehending all of the suspects,” O’Grodnick said.
The theft is estimated to have netted $10,000 of merchandise.
All four subjects were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. The Contra Costa County Office of the District Attorney is reviewing the case to determine the charges that will be filed.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Brentwood Police Department dispatch at 925-809-7911.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.