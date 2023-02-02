Arrest in Brentwood Christmas Eve shooting
- Chris Campos
-
- Updated
- 0
BRENTWOOD—The Brentwood Police Department has announced the arrests of two suspects linked to a shooting that occurred in the area of Havenwood Ct. and Brentwood Blvd. in Brentwood on Christmas Eve.
A press release Thursday on social media stated, “A combination of two different calibers of casings were initially located by responding officers leading us to believe there were two shooters. Several uninvolved vehicles and residences were hit with stray bullets as a result of the shooting. Thankfully no one was injured.”
Chris Campos
Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building
