Brentwood City Logo_EDITORIAL ART

BRENTWOOD – The Brentwood City Council didn’t have to dig deep to find support for their extension of a ban on oil and gas drilling in Brentwood during their March 28 meeting.

The Council’s unanimous vote was preceded by more than 30 minutes of public comment from residents as well as a speaker from Kern County who expressed support for a Council that prioritized community health and safety over profits — something he said differs from his own county’s approach.

The goal of the ordinance would be to temporarily halt oil and gas drilling from occurring 3,200 feet from “sensitive receptor” areas. A sensitive receptor area is defined by the Environmental Protection Agency as an area whose occupants are more susceptible to harm from pollutants.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription