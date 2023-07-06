Banner Up! program goes on display

Photos courtesy of Art Guild of the Delta

The Art Guild of the Delta’s annual Banner Up! program features local artists’ work and will be on display during the summer months.

The Art Guild of the Delta’s seventh annual Banner Up! program is underway, with 60 banners on display in downtown Brentwood until Sept 1.

Banner Up! is a community art fundraising program established in 2017 by the Art Guild of the Delta and supported by the city of Brentwood Economic Development grant that encourages local artists to get creative while also supporting a local non-profit, according to the guild.

According to Art Guild of the Delta co-Founder Rosalinda Grejsen, the popular program encourages local artists to create original works of public art on 24-inch by 48-inch vinyl banners, “Art Guild of the Delta’s seventh annual Banner Up! is a community art program that engages painters of all ages in the opportunity to participate in public art,” she said.

