Banner Up! program goes on display

The Art Guild of the Delta’s seventh annual Banner Up! program is underway, with 60 banners on display in downtown Brentwood until Sept 1.
Banner Up! is a community art fundraising program established in 2017 by the Art Guild of the Delta and supported by the city of Brentwood Economic Development grant that encourages local artists to get creative while also supporting a local non-profit, according to the guild.
According to Art Guild of the Delta co-Founder Rosalinda Grejsen, the popular program encourages local artists to create original works of public art on 24-inch by 48-inch vinyl banners, “Art Guild of the Delta’s seventh annual Banner Up! is a community art program that engages painters of all ages in the opportunity to participate in public art,” she said.
The Banner Up! program is a fundraiser, with the Art Guild of the Delta previously having donated more than $11,000 to the Brentwood Library Foundation from 2017-2019 and more than $3,000 to the Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble in 2020, raised from the event’s public auction.
The banners are displayed throughout Brentwood City Park, Oak Street, First and Second streets and Chestnut Street during the summer. The banners will be taken down Sept. 1 and then displayed in the Brentwood Community Center until the live auction in late October.
The proceeds from this year’s auction on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building, will benefit the Brentwood veterans building fund and the artists equally. The gala will include entertainment and wine and beer, according to the Art Guild of the Delta’s website.
According to Grejsen, despite some uncertainty and financial hardship with the Delta Gallery Community Art Center, the guild, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, will continue to provide the community with arts programs like Banner Up!
“Delta Gallery Community Art Center’s future is looking brighter after suffering financial struggles this year,” she said. “We are so grateful for the support we’ve gained as we continue to seek out grants and possible sponsors. In any case, the Art Guild of the Delta will continue its mission to engage our community with arts programs that inspire arts awareness and creativity.”
The Delta Gallery Community Art Center was at risk of shutting down earlier this summer due to a lack of fundraising opportunities. But with community support, they were able to reach their $9,000 gofundme campaign goal, officials said.
