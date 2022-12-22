Brentwood among area cities with the best roads

Brentwood has been listed as one of the top five jurisdictions for road conditions in the Bay Area, according to an annual study by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
For 2021, Brentwood’s 425.9 lane-miles were rated in the “very good” category with a score of 81 out of a possible 100. Lane-mile means the total length of roadway or bikeway taking the number of lanes into account .This stayed consistent with the city’s score from 2020. However, it was a one-point drop from 2019, according to the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) report for Bay Area cities. In 2012, the city received a score of 87, the highest rating to date.
“While we are happy to see our PCI is at least 80, we are still concerned about the gradual downward trend, and would prefer to either stop or reverse this trend in the upcoming years,” stated Director of Public Works and City Engineer Miki Tsubota. “The City will need additional funding to keep the roadway PCI above 80 in the long-term future.”
One goal of the city’s General Plan is to continue to maintain and improve its road and to maintain a “very good” pavement condition with a PCI value of at least 80, according to Tsubota.
The PCI provides a snapshot of the pavement health of a road, based on a three-year moving average of road conditions. It is measured on a scale of 0 to 100 (100 means a newly paved road), and many factors affect a city’s or county’s PCI score. These include pavement age, climate and precipitation, traffic loads, and available maintenance funding, according to the MTC website.
“It is an indicator of overall quality of life,” Tsubota said. “Everyone either uses or depends on roadways for almost all aspects of life, from getting to work, to getting kids to school, to getting deliveries from Amazon. Roads that are in better condition allow better movement of people and goods, are safer, are less expensive to maintain, and have better curb appeal.”
Brentwood’s Public Works Department is always looking at general street conditions to determine what repairs are needed. This includes the amount, depth and type of cracking, whether there is general pavement settlement, and any significant wear and tear of the surfacing. Traffic loads on each roadway is also taken into account, along with ancillary impacts, such as tree root intrusion and ponding water, according to Tsubota.
“Every year, we analyze the PCI of individual street networks to determine and prioritize the scope of maintenance work and locations of the following year’s work, as part of our Pavement Management Program,” Tsubota stated. “For streets that just need slurry seal, we work with a contractor to ensure cracks are sealed, notify affected customers, make small asphalt repairs, slurry the streets, and add new striping.”
For streets with more significant cracking, Tsubota explained that the city works with a contractor to grind out the top layer of damaged asphalt and install reinforcing pavement fabric, new asphalt, and seal cracks upon completion. This work is typically done during the summer and fall months when the weather is warmer.
While concrete is harder and lasts longer, Brentwood has several reasons for making the decision to construct their roads with asphalt, city officials said.
“Asphalt is generally cheaper to install, is easier to maintain and repair, is quieter, offers more tire traction, is more readily available, and is more flexible in responding to changing weather and soils conditions,” Tsubota explained.
Oakley’s roads were rated at 75 – in the “good” category. Antioch and Pittsburg scored 65 and 61, respectively, putting them both in the “fair” category. There was no data available for Discovery Bay, Bethel Island, Knightsen, or Byron, because they are not incorporated cities.
Contra Costa’s aggregate PCI for 2021 is 69, putting the county at the top end of the “fair” category. However, Brentwood scored 14 points higher than the average of 67 for the entire Bay Area. The region’s average PCI score is much closer to the 60-point threshold at which deterioration accelerates rapidly, according to the MTC website.
“I’m grateful for our well designed and landscaped streets and for our recognized street conditions,” stated City Manager Tim Ogden in the December edition of Brentwood Buzz, the city’s newsletter. “Our streets are in great condition, and excel when compared to other cities.”
The Bay Area consists of a total of 43,953 lane-miles, according to the MTC website. Other jurisdictions rated in the top ten for PCI include Cupertino, Orinda, Palo Alto, Dublin, Solano County, Danville, Foster City, Los Altos Hills, Clayton, and Woodside.
