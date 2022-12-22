Brentwood among area cities with the best roads

Brentwood has been listed as one of the top five jurisdictions for road conditions in the Bay Area, according to an annual study by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

For 2021, Brentwood’s 425.9 lane-miles were rated in the “very good” category with a score of 81 out of a possible 100. Lane-mile means the total length of roadway or bikeway taking the number of lanes into account .This stayed consistent with the city’s score from 2020. However, it was a one-point drop from 2019, according to the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) report for Bay Area cities. In 2012, the city received a score of 87, the highest rating to date.

“While we are happy to see our PCI is at least 80, we are still concerned about the gradual downward trend, and would prefer to either stop or reverse this trend in the upcoming years,” stated Director of Public Works and City Engineer Miki Tsubota. “The City will need additional funding to keep the roadway PCI above 80 in the long-term future.”

