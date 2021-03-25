The Brentwood parks and recreation commission is swinging into a new era by sliding in three new members.
City leaders recently appointed stay-at-home mother Blythe Lind, teacher Derrick Bullington and mortgage loan originator Kevin Peltz to the city council advisory body charged with providing feedback and recommendations on program and facility rules, regulations, policies and procedures, in addition to recommendations on park and recreation facility designs and use.
The trio, selected through a public city council interview process, edged out yoga business owner Gina Bravo and mortgage lender Anthony Segovia, according to a city staff report.
“These were tough choices, no doubt,” said Councilmember Susannah Meyer.
The newcomers join current members Trevor Frey and Julie Deck on the five-member commission.
Lind previously served nine years on the commission before she was forced to vacate her seat after being appointed to the conflicting Brentwood Union School District Board in late 2019. She said she’s thrilled to be back on the commission. She didn’t retain her school board seat in November’s election.
“I am hoping my experience is a plus and something positive I can bring to the commission,” she said. “I think it is great to have some experience to help advise the newer members, but also hear their new ideas; work with them and have a new set of eyes as we go forward.”
The Arizona State graduate and nearly 20-year Brentwood resident taught elementary school in Livermore and Oakley years ago, before shifting to become a stay-at-home parent to her now eighth- and 11th-grade daughters.
Lind currently serves as the Brentwood Education Foundation vice president. She previously co-chaired for the Brentwood Union School District Measure B campaign and was heavily involved with the Brentwood Elementary School Parents Club.
Going forward, she said she hopes the commission has the opportunity to play a role in adding teen and senior-geared facilities to the community.
“I feel like we have so many wonderful parks in the area that are kind of geared toward younger kids,” she said. “I think as our population ages a little bit, it will be great as the funding comes up to be able to find new ways to incorporate parks and rec and make things older kids, teens and seniors can enjoy as well.”
Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez said Lind’s knowledge base will be an asset for the commission.
“Obviously, she comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience,” he said.
Bullington’s appointment will be a natural extension of his day job serving youth as an Adams Middle School science and industrial arts teacher.
A Brentwood resident for nearly 20 years and father to 10- and 14-year-old sons and a 16-year-old daughter, he said he’s eager to give back to the city that he’s watched grow from 20,000 residents to nearly 70,000 today.
“I am looking forward to finding out how our parks and rec commission works and having some involvement in saying what happens here in Brentwood,” he said.
The longtime Brentwood resident, who graduated from California State University, Sacramento and attended the University of San Francisco to obtain his teaching certificate, has taught at Adams Middle School since it opened.
He also volunteers for the school’s theater program and was previously a Brentwood Neighborhood Committee member.
On the commission, his goal is to make Brentwood the best it can be, which he believes could involve adding a disc golf course.
Currently, the closest places to play are in Concord or Stockton.
“It’s a sport that anyone can play at any age,” he said. “It doesn’t have any real cost other than the cost of a few discs, so that makes it a great sport for lots of people to play.”
Councilmember Karen Rarey said Bullington brings a fresh perspective to the commission.
“As a middle school teacher, he brings that knowledge of what teenagers need,” she said. “He’s in the know with teenagers day in and day out. I think that is what we are missing, someone who can bring that pulse to our commission.”
Peltz, an over-20-year city resident, joins the commission knowing full well the value of the city’s park and recreation facilities.
The father of eighth- and 10th-grade children is a former Impact Soccer Club and Edna Hill Middle School soccer coach; previously coached in the city’s recreational softball league; and currently serves as Impact’s vice president.
His kids have also been involved in a host of different local sports and recreation programs, including T-ball, softball and dance lessons.
“You name it, we have done a lot of the programs and classes offered through the City of Brentwood,” he said.
Councilmember Jovita Mendoza called Peltz a super user of the city’s parks, which serves to benefit the city.
“I think he understood what types of parks we need,” she said. “I agreed with some of the things he said. We also have to be fiscally responsible, and he was the only one who talked about financials.”
Going forward, the California State University, Chico graduate and current Envoy Mortgage loan originator is eyeing short and long-term endeavors, including bringing back community events cancelled for a year due to the pandemic and one day hopefully establishing an all-encompassing facility that features everything from pickleball courts to soccer and baseball fields to a cross training course.
“If I can be part of planning that, getting that done whenever it can get done, that would make me very happy,” he said.
For more information on the commission, visit https://bit.ly/3bTPDKa.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.