The Brentwood City Council approved $176,744 in economic development grants at its May 23 meeting that will pay for local events throughout the year.
They include:
- Banner Up!, Art Guild of the Delta, Inc., $10,000
- Car Show in the Park, Community Initiatives/ODAT, $3,000
- Brentwood Diwali Mela 2023, United Indian Association, $7,000
- Brentwood History Through Time Banners and Downtown Brentwood Walking Tour, East Contra Costa Historical Society, $2,500
- Brentwood On Ice, Got A Party, $22,000
- Brentwood Turkey Trot for Schools, $22,000
- Celebrating Brentwood, Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, $1,500
- Children’s Wellness Fair, East County Performing Arts Center, $4,000
- Delta Quilter’s Guild 2023 Quilt Show; Delta, Quilters Guild, $3,000
- Dia De Los Muertos, Azucar Candies and More, $21,000
- Festival 10 – A Treasury of 10-Minute Plays, Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble, $8,000
- La Gran Fiesta, Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, $8,744
- Oktoberfest, Downtown Brentwood Coalition, $34,000
- Ready Set Pick, Chaman Kabob, $3,000
- We Love Local, Downtown Brentwood Coalition, $7,000
- 2024 East Bay Business Expo & Job Fair, Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, $9,000
- Light up the Night – 4th of July Drone Show, Downtown Brentwood Coalition, $11,000. In addition to that amount, the 75th Anniversary Fund is providing an additional $5,000.
