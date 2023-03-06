The city of Brentwood has announced a community meeting on March 9 for residents to offer feedback for what they want at the Sand Creek Sports Complex that is in development on the corner of Sand Creek Road and Fairview Avenue.
Residents are invited to the 6:30 meeting at the Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., according to a Facebook post by the city. A Zoom link will also be provided for residents who cannot attend in person, although in-person attendance is recommended by the city due to the interactive nature of the meeting.
“This is an excellent opportunity to learn about the project and provide input that can help shape its development,” the post reads. “Based on resident feedback from the first meeting, Verde Design has refined the park plan and will present updates at this community meeting.”
Construction of the sports complex was considered a “top priority” as part of the city’s Strategic Initiative, according to city officials last November, when discussing the topic at a City Council meeting. One of the biggest discussions at the November meeting was whether grass or artificial turf would be used in the design of the complex.
Verde Design, a Folsom-based landscape architecture firm, was selected by the city to provide consulting services in five phases beginning with the preliminary design services and including all construction documents and bidding services for the construction of the sports complex. The estimated cost for the services, according to city reports, is $1,945,331.95. This amount includes both the agreed upon base estimate of $1,691,593 and a 15% “contingency amount” of $253,738.95 for potential additional services as the project progresses.
