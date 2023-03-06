Brentwood moves forward with sports complex design process

According to the city, the future sports complex "will include everything vacant north of Sand Creek Rd, but does not include the vacant land north of the trail as housing plans are already approved for there." (Image courtesy of city of Brentwood)

The city of Brentwood has announced a community meeting on March 9 for residents to offer feedback for what they want at the Sand Creek Sports Complex that is in development on the corner of Sand Creek Road and Fairview Avenue.

Residents are invited to the 6:30 meeting at the Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., according to a Facebook post by the city. A Zoom link will also be provided for residents who cannot attend in person, although in-person attendance is recommended by the city due to the interactive nature of the meeting.

“This is an excellent opportunity to learn about the project and provide input that can help shape its development,” the post reads. “Based on resident feedback from the first meeting, Verde Design has refined the park plan and will present updates at this community meeting.”

