Downtown Brentwood Coalition's first Bubbles and Broomsticks event brought over 500 attendees downtown to celebrate Halloween and patronize local businesses, Wednesday, October 26. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Spooky season arrived a little early on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when over 500 people filled downtown for the inaugural Bubbles and Broomsticks events, hosted by the Downtown Brentwood Coalition.
Downtown businesses were offering special deals throughout the evening. Participants received a “Haunt Pass,” which could be filled with stamps at the various locations and turned in for a chance to win a variety of prizes.
A DJ kept the party hopping, while Zephyr Grill and Bar, CoCo Wine Company, and Sweeney’s served up themed drinks. A costume and hat contest were also held.
[Photos] Brentwood Bubbles and Broomsticks event a huge success
