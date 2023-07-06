Brentwood celebrates 75th anniversary in style

Photo by Christian Raitt

Brentwood celebrated the Fourth of July and the city’s 75th anniversary with the return of the Lions Club Carnique, an event that was first put on in the 1950s. It featured live bands, carnival games and a variety of food vendors.

The city of Brentwood continued its yearlong 75th anniversary celebration on the Fourth of July with the return of a classic event – the Brentwood Lions Club Carnique.

Hundreds of residents lined the streets of downtown Brentwood ahead of the event’s 4 p.m. start time, milling around more than a dozen booths on Oak Street that would soon be hosting a variety of classic carnival games, such as cornhole and giant Jenga. Attendants working the booths cited the corn shucking and corn eating contests as some of the most popular activities.

“My introduction to the event came from a few years ago when we started doing the Fourth of July parade,” Parks and Recreation Department Recreation Supervisor Stacey Dempsey said when planning the event. “One of the things that we’d notice is that we would get a lot of comments on social media about Carnique.”

