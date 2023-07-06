Brentwood celebrates 75th anniversary in style

The city of Brentwood continued its yearlong 75th anniversary celebration on the Fourth of July with the return of a classic event – the Brentwood Lions Club Carnique.
Hundreds of residents lined the streets of downtown Brentwood ahead of the event’s 4 p.m. start time, milling around more than a dozen booths on Oak Street that would soon be hosting a variety of classic carnival games, such as cornhole and giant Jenga. Attendants working the booths cited the corn shucking and corn eating contests as some of the most popular activities.
“My introduction to the event came from a few years ago when we started doing the Fourth of July parade,” Parks and Recreation Department Recreation Supervisor Stacey Dempsey said when planning the event. “One of the things that we’d notice is that we would get a lot of comments on social media about Carnique.”
City Manager Tim Ogden said that city staff guessed that about 15,000 attendees throughout the day enjoyed the parade and Carnique.
Downtown was full of activity all day, beginning with the city’s annual Fourth of July parade in the morning. According to Ogden, it was the city’s biggest turnout ever for the annual parade.
Although the city had no activities planned between the parade’s end just before 11 a.m. and the start of Carinique, residents stayed in the area, some dining at the restaurants downtown and others riding bikes through the streets that remained closed off to traffic.
In addition to carnival games, Carnique also included food vendors on Second Street, serving barbecue, seafood and carnival favorites. There were also international flavors to represent Brentwood residents’ diverse backgrounds as well as fresh Brentwood corn from four of the local corn growers and roasted by the Rotary Club of Brentwood. Portions of food sales were donated to the Brentwood Lions Club as well as the Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund, according to Recreation Supervisor Amanda Chaney.
“This year’s Carnique was a perfect representation of the Brentwood Community coming together,” Thien Nguyen, a city staff liaison, said. “ From BUSD allowing the City use of Carnival Tents, LUHSD use of facilities and parking lots, local organizations running community games (including the Lions), Rotary selling corn and our other food vendors, downtown businesses and DBC’s partnership, and so many others the event was a success because of all involved.”
Carnique was originally a combination barbecue/carnival hosted by the Brentwood Lions Club for 35 years beginning in the late 1950s, Chaney said. The original event was a fundraiser for the Lions Club that featured carnival games, barbecue dinner, dancing, music, swimming, and a fireworks display. However, this year’s event skipped fireworks in favor of a drone show sponsored by Perfect Star Heating and Air Conditioning and the Downtown Brentwood Coalition. The show featured patriotic and Brentwood-themed animations, such as a depiction of the city’s 75th anniversary logo.
“I think what helped make this year’s event special was we worked hard to connect Brentwood’s past with its present,” Nguyen said of plans to bring back the event in the future. “I’d love to connect this event to our future by connecting this year’s celebration to Brentwood’s 100-Year Anniversary”.
