After 3 1/2 hours of reviewing the plethora of nominees the Chamber received for Start-Up of the Year, Youth of the Year, Employee of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Business of the Year and the Citizen of the Year, all to be honored and celebrated at the Chamber’s Oscar-style Celebrate Brentwood Gala on Sunday, July 30 from 4 to 8 p.m.
And the nominees are for:
Start-Up of the Year: Red Door, Kristi’s Confections and Resilient Health Care.
Youth of the Year: Michael Peccorini, Ian Cohen and Owen Spishock.
Non-Profit of the Year: Give Back Garage, Rotary Club of Brentwood and Friends of the Brentwood Library.
Employee of the Year: Leticia Cordero from Bill Brandt Ford, Margaret Wimberly with the City of Brentwood and Kara Pedersen from Tarra Utility consultants.
Business of the Year: Crown & Crow, Brentwood Craft Beer & Cider and Chill Tea & Coffee.
For the big award, the Citizen of the Year: Olga Vidriales, Chris Romero and Mike Rucker.
The final winners will be announced that night.
“I am so excited for all the nominees and cannot wait to find out who has won. It’s going to be an unforgettable evening of celebration and appreciation for all our nominees’ hard work and devotion for the betterment of Brentwood,” said Tanya Aviles, a member of the Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors.
“I am beyond thrilled for this year’s event, recognizing the phenomenal Oscar-worthy stars of the Brentwood Community! We look forward to celebrating and honoring these outstanding individuals and organizations that fuel their passion and purpose,” said Chamber President Denise Duran.
