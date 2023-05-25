Voting and nominations are open to pick your favorite person who has done great things for the City of Brentwood over the years to be recognized as Citizen of the Year.
The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce is also looking for nominations for Business of the Year. Let them know the business that you feel went above and beyond, and deserves to be recognized.
The chamber is also seeking nominations for Non-Profit of the Year, Youth of the Year, Employee of the year and new category this year -- Start-up Business of the Year. To vote, visit www.brentwoodchamber.com/events/details/2022-celebrating-brentwood-gala-event-11548
