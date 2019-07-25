The way Brentwood city councilmembers are elected has officially changed.
In the face of mounting legal pressure, the Brentwood City Council officially adopted plans to replace the current at-large election procedure with a system in which councilmembers will be elected by representative districts. The mayor will still be elected at-large.
A divided four-area election map will be used, starting with the 2020 election, with candidates chosen by, and representing, districts in which they live. Candidates in districts 1 and 3 will be elected in 2020, with districts 2 and 4 filled in 2022.
Current councilmembers, however, will not have their terms extended or shortened by the process – meaning that 2018-elected council members Joel Bryant and Johnny Rodriguez will retain their at-large seats through November 2022. The terms of fellow councilmembers Claudette Staton and Karen Rarey are up in 2020.
The change comes on the heels of Walnut Creek attorney Scott Rafferty’s threats to sue the city over claims that Brentwood’s voting system violates the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA) by fostering an arrangement that dilutes the Latino vote.
The CVRA, signed into law in 2002, bans at-large election methods that impair a protected class’s ability to elect its selected candidates or influence an election outcome.
“I had studied racial vote dilution in our county for some time, and initially took action based on concerns in the Latino community,” Rafferty said this week. “But without regard to race, a large portion of Brentwood’s neighborhoods lacked representation because the councilmembers were so concentrated geographically. Brentwood had also grown to the point where it had become very expensive to contest a council seat. For all these reasons, neighborhood elections will serve Brentwood well, so I am pleased.”
Brentwood officials have publicly stated they feel the city’s former election method didn’t violate the CVRA, but not switching put the city at financial risk.
The move cost the city about $135,000 – far less than the legal fees it could have racked up fighting, and possibly losing, a lawsuit.
Almost all the entities that have received similar demands have settled out of court by agreeing to shift to district-based elections, said Brentwood City Attorney Damien Brower.
At least two that didn’t settle ended up paying a steep price.
The Southern California city of Palmdale was ordered to pay more than $4.6 million in its unsuccessful attempt to fight demands in a similar case, and Santa Barbara paid about $900,000 in attorney fees and experts’ costs to settle a similar lawsuit.
The city would also have run the risk of a judge – not the council – drawing the district boundaries if it lost a court fight.
Vice Mayor Joel Bryant cited those past decisions and concerns about losing boundary control when voting to move forward with the transition.
Fellow councilmember Claudette Staton expressed similar sentiments, noting the city needed to “follow the law.”
The council hashed out the approved district map boundaries over a series of sparsely attended public meetings, with input solicited throughout the six-month transition process.
Each district had to be contiguous, contain roughly equal population and comply with a number of legal standards.
The council also directed its demographer to follow traditional district creation criteria, including: keeping neighborhoods whole; making districts compact; following obvious borders; and creating evenly populated districts based on the most current census data – in this case, from 2010.
Other requests included: placing the Shadow Lakes and Deer Ridge communities in the same district; not separating the Trilogy and Summerset active senior developments into different districts; and respecting current school district enrollment zones.
The map will be altered after the 2020 election to align it with updated census figures and incorporate them into the design.
To view the map, or for more information on the district election process, visit bit.ly/Brentwooddistrictmap.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.