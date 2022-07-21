Housing

After several months of discussion, the Brentwood City Council took a step toward fixing the city’s housing shortage because it has fallen far short of its state-mandated housing goals.

The new amendment to the Municipal Code, approved at the council’s July 12 meeting, will require developers to set aside 13% of future housing projects to be available as affordable housing units. This is up 3% from the current requirement and pertains to both rentals and owner-occupied homes.

For ownership units, the ordinance, in its current iteration, mandates 3% for very-low income, 4% for low income, and 4% for moderate income. For rentals, it is 5% each for very-low and low-income units, with no requirement for moderate income. It also provided developers the option to pay an in-lieu fee to avoid having to build any below-market-rate homes in proposed single-family developments, but in-lieu payments for rental projects were by approved waiver only.

